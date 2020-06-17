Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Raised to C$4.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s previous close.

SCL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Shawcor from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Shawcor from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shawcor from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Shawcor from C$10.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

SCL opened at C$3.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. The company has a market cap of $239.37 million and a PE ratio of 4.53. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$18.89.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$319.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shawcor will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Derrick purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$220,101.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,709.08. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Tabak purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,312.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 71,493 shares in the company, valued at C$135,300.50. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 213,749 shares of company stock worth $353,132.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

