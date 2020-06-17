Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$2.10 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cormark cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.17.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$1.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.02. The company has a market cap of $232.91 million and a P/E ratio of -13.07. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$731.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$75,108.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 422,083 shares in the company, valued at C$480,330.45.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

