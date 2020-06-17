Sebastian White Buys 25,000 Shares of Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) Stock

Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) insider Sebastian White bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £11,250 ($14,318.44).

LON ING opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.94. Ingenta PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 96 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG), and Ingenta Advertising segments.

