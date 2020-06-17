Sebastian White Buys 25,000 Shares of Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) Stock

Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) insider Sebastian White bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £11,250 ($14,318.44).
LON ING opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.94. Ingenta PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 96 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.
