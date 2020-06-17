Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $137,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $463,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 340.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,916 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 320,730 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,772 shares of the airline’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 110.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.