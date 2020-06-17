Scott M. Rocklage Sells 245,000 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $7,043,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of APRE stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $645.54 million and a P/E ratio of -6.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

