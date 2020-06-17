Scotiabank Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$9.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.22.
MTL opened at C$7.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.47. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.62.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
