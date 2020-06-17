Scotiabank Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$9.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.22.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MTL opened at C$7.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.47. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.62.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.