Scotiabank Increases Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$83.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQB. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$142.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

EQB opened at C$74.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$44.57 and a twelve month high of C$121.87.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.04 by C($1.34). The business had revenue of C$124.89 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 11.8899996 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.71, for a total value of C$181,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,144,852.92.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

