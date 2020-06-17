Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41, approximately 940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 207,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sanchez Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

