RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

RTIX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RTIX opened at $3.00 on Monday. RTI Surgical has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTIX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RTI Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.