RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.
RTIX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.
Shares of NASDAQ RTIX opened at $3.00 on Monday. RTI Surgical has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.11.
About RTI Surgical
RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.
