Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($22.27) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,650 ($21.00). UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,900 ($24.18) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($35.64) to GBX 1,500 ($19.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,575 ($20.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,750 ($22.27) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,876.30 ($23.88).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSA stock opened at GBX 1,376.20 ($17.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($33.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,330.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,719.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.