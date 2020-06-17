Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $68.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “fair value” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lennar from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $38.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

NYSE LEN opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Lennar’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 267,630 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 36.9% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 407,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $10,626,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lennar by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 190,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 149,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

