Royal Bank of Canada Increases Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$1.50

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roots from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Roots from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Roots from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Roots from C$4.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.71.

Roots stock opened at C$1.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$0.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.77.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

