Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €29.00 Price Target

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 33.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €48.93 ($54.98).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Shares of FRA opened at €43.56 ($48.94) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.24. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($109.28).

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.