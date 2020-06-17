Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €29.00 Price Target

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 33.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €48.93 ($54.98).

Shares of FRA opened at €43.56 ($48.94) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.24. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($109.28).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

