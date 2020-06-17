Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Trading 4.1% Higher

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE)’s share price traded up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.63, 8,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,707,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rosehill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.84.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Rosehill Resources Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,232 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.21% of Rosehill Resources worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.