Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$1.75

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Roots in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.71.

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$1.40 on Monday. Roots has a one year low of C$0.62 and a one year high of C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

