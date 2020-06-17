Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 276,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 54,130 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rollins by 143.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,160,000 after acquiring an additional 108,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.38. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

