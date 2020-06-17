Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roku in a research report issued on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $120.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $29,617.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $29,617.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,739 shares of company stock worth $19,225,214. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 154.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

