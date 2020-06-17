Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Roku by 8.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 560,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,741 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $143,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 89.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 255.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, April 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $120.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.28 and a beta of 1.83. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $29,617.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,617.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,739 shares of company stock worth $19,225,214. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

