Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 829,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,336 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $33,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

