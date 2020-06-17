Reviewing Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Northeast Bancorp and County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A County Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

County Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.10, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. Given County Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northeast Bancorp and County Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bancorp $87.95 million 1.77 $13.88 million $2.20 7.84 County Bancorp $79.72 million 1.75 $16.45 million $2.36 9.17

County Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Northeast Bancorp. Northeast Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bancorp and County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bancorp 12.27% 12.98% 1.61% County Bancorp 9.79% 7.86% 0.89%

Dividends

Northeast Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Northeast Bancorp pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. County Bancorp pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. County Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Northeast Bancorp has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, County Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Northeast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. As of July 30, 2018, it provided personal and business banking services through 10 branches in south-central and western Maine. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer, personal, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company provides mobile and Internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. It operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

