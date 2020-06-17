Reviewing Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (NASDAQ:PBAM)

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

This table compares Esquire Financial and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 27.18% 12.65% 1.77% PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

50.8% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esquire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esquire Financial and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $48.47 million 2.75 $14.14 million $1.82 9.57 PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Esquire Financial has higher revenue and earnings than PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Esquire Financial and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH 0 0 1 0 3.00

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.78%. Given PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH is more favorable than Esquire Financial.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and business savings accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, and business credit cards. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, and equipment loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. In addition, it provides commercial loans through various portfolio and government guaranteed programs. The company operates offices in La Jolla, Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, and San Marcos. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.