Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Trading 2.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.74, 89,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,963,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn acquired 29,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,182.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

