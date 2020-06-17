Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hawkins, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hawkins in a research report issued on Monday, June 15th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

HWKN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

HWKN opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

