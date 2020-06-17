Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cimarex Energy Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.83). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XEC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.26.

XEC opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $61.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,109 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

