Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stitch Fix Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SFIX. Barclays upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $24.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -162.49 and a beta of 2.96. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $15,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,210.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 256,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $5,645,366.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,171 shares of company stock worth $6,837,332 over the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

