Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nike Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nike in a research note issued on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nike’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.35.

NYSE:NKE opened at $99.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.35. The company has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Nike in the first quarter worth approximately $972,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 7.0% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 3.8% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Nike by 31.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,082,000 after acquiring an additional 136,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 272,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

