RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,428 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.08% of RenaissanceRe worth $71,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $96,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNR opened at $185.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.21. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

