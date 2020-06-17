Regis (RGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regis (NYSE:RGS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RGS stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Regis has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $325.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54.

Get Regis alerts:

RGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.