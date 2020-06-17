Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Trading 0.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Redwood Trust traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.28, 2,654,367 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,622,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.04.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Fred Matera bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Redwood Trust by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Redwood Trust by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.