Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Liberum Capital lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 65 to GBX 50. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Real Estate Investors traded as low as GBX 30.30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 317798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).

The stock has a market cap of $58.44 million and a PE ratio of 17.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

