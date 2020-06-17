Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) PT Lowered to GBX 50

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 50 ($0.64) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON RLE opened at GBX 33 ($0.42) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 million and a PE ratio of 17.37. Real Estate Investors has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 59 ($0.75).

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

