Raymond James Weighs in on Precision Drilling Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Raymond James upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.84). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.90 price objective on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$379.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$370.95 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PD. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$0.80 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.25.

TSE PD opened at C$1.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $301.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.58.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

