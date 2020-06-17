First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Downgraded by Raymond James

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FMBH. ValuEngine lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

FMBH opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $428.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.81. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $46.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.