Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,978 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

