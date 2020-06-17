Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 727 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,611.47.

AMZN stock opened at $2,615.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,722.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,434.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2,064.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

