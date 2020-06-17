Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

Leidos stock opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.07. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

