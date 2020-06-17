Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,049 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,664,795 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $243,802,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $237,798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,939 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817,882 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,364,000 after purchasing an additional 160,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $147,267,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $826,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

