Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $170.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.