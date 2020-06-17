Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,686.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after buying an additional 409,049 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 15,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 737,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,713 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

