Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,859 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $199,956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after buying an additional 1,432,078 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after buying an additional 1,353,217 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,546,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 850,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.32.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

