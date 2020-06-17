Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Quantum in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Quantum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Quantum alerts:

QMCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Quantum from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quantum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

OTCMKTS:QMCO opened at $4.20 on Monday. Quantum has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.

In other Quantum news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 53,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $159,005.00. Insiders have acquired 398,788 shares of company stock worth $1,260,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $9,624,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $1,851,000. Fondren Management LP acquired a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.