Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

PLAY opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $629.11 million, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,630.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

