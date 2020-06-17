Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Lowered by William Blair

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.38.

LULU stock opened at $310.61 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $324.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,883 shares of company stock worth $99,999,851 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

