Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kroger Co Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kroger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens increased their target price on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

KR opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after buying an additional 11,052,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 4,005.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,275,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

