Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEG. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

