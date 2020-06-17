Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Cut by Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

TSE:LIF opened at C$23.67 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$13.25 and a twelve month high of C$36.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

