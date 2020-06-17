Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,956,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,710,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,010 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

