Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Lifted by Northcoast Research

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BECN. BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 595,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.8% during the first quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 250,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.