Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 778,005 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,056,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,067,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,139,000 after purchasing an additional 476,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

