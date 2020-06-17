Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $49.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

